Football round-up: Ossett United and Nostell MW have new faces to fit in when football action resumes

Football round-up on Ossett United, Emley AFC, Nostell MW and Wakefield AFC.

The management team took the chance to put the squad through some extra training to keep them fit and sharp for the run-in to the end of the season in the Pitching In Northern Premier League East with Ossett still having an outside chance of reaching the play-offs.

Joint manager Jas Colliver was pleased with the training and tweeted: “Great session in tough conditions, but the lads once again showed great attitude with the quick turnaround to train.”

Weather permitting, United return to action away at Yorkshire Amateur this Saturday and they could have two new faces in their line-up after they confirmed that Oli Metcalfe and Ellis Farrar have signed dual registration deals with them from Guiseley.

It is midfielder Oli and defender Ellis’ second dual registration deals of the season after an earlier spell at Tadcaster.

Both have featured in Guiseley’s first team and remain available for selection in their squads, but will also gain valuable experience with the Ingfield club.

The duo will certainly add to competition for places at Ossett, which is something the recently installed management team have been striving for.

Emley AFC’s excellent run of victories was interrupted when their game at Bottesford Town was postponed.

It has now been rearranged for Wednesday, March 16 and in the meantime the Pewits will be looking to make it five wins on the spin in the Premier Division of the Toolstation NCE League when they host Barton Town this Saturday.

A victory can lift Emley up to 12th after they were fourth from bottom before they launched their great run.

Striker Jimmy Eyles, meanwhile, has joined Handsworth after leaving Emley.

The former Nostell and Ossett Albion forward had spent almost four years with the Pewits, playing a big role in their promotion to the NCE Premier Division.

Nostell MW’s Division One game at home to Harrogate Railway Athletic also fell victim to the wet weather last weekend and will now be played on Wednesday, March 23.

This Saturday they hope to get back into action away to Swallownest when they can climb to eighth if results go their way, but they will have to improve on the 5-1 defeat they suffered in their last game at Retford.

Nostell have boosted their squad for the run-in with three signings from Farsley Celtic’s U23s side.

Highly-rated young winger and striker Louis Fialdini, who has played for Farsley’s first team this season, has arrived along with another couple of promising players in Keanan Mannings and Reggie Waud.

A fourth signing has arrived at Nostell with former Robin Hood skipper Kris Robertshaw joining.

Wakefield AFC have to rearrange their big clash away to Sheffield & Hallamshire County Senior League leaders Swinton Athletic after it was postponed last Saturday.