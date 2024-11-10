Leeds United 'a bit wasteful' but manager Daniel Farke happy with response after Millwall defeat

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Daniel Farke felt his team should have had the game won before they did, but was happy with the performance as Leeds United beat QPR 2-0 to earn their fifth straight home win in the Championship.

After narrowly losing at Millwall in midweek it was essential the Whites bounced back against more London opposition and they did so with a first half Jayden Bogle goal and an injury time second by substitute Joel Piroe.

“I'm just happy with a win and have to give many compliments to my lads,” said manager Farke.

“The load at the moment is incredible given how many key players are still out or even suspended, to deliver such a performance and such a convincing game in the third game in seven days, especially to respond after a loss - a loss always does something with the confidence - it's never easy to answer straight away with a win.

Joel Piroe celebrates his match clinching goal for Leeds United against QPR.

“Everyone expects, home game, team comes not in the best position in the league, everyone expects it will be easy but it's not.

“We went in the lead, fully deserved, and were a bit wasteful with our chances.”

Farke continued: “QPR are a much better team than their league position and will finish in a much better position than they are. They're always an offensive threat and we had to make sure we didn't run into counter attacks or give chances away.

“Ao invited them to counter attack, but it was more or less their only chance apart from two set-piece situations. Apart from that we looked rock solid.

Joel Piroe scores his sixth goal of the season.

“We had chances and a three against one where we have to do better, Willy to Manor Solomon has to be a bit more tidy to bury the game. But we buried the game with the fantastic finishing ability of Joel Piroe, calm and cool in the finishing position.

“Very happy with the performance, the win, the clean sheet and three points.”

Farke was pleased with the way his players adapted to losing Junior Firpo on the morning of the game after the left-back was retrospectively banned for three matches for supposed violent conduct at the end of the Millwall game and is hoping to have his injured captain Ethan Ampadu fit again sooner than expected.

He added: “At the moment it looks good. He could be back for the games in December, but I'm just carefully optimistic because during the rehab there could always be a setback.

Jayden Bogle gets a shot in for Leeds United.

“He's not trained with the team so far and after such a long injury it's not like one training session then he's away. He needs a bit of time.

“But hopefully it would be nice to have him for a few games in December. We will see.”

Leeds made a slightly sluggish start, but got on top after Brenden Aaronson gave them encouragement with a powerfully struck shot that hit the crossbar.

Leeds United captain Pascal Struijk makes a clearance.

They were ahead in the 19th minute after a driving run into the box by Joe Rothwell and a cross that aimed to pick out Willy Gnonto.

The Italian looked set for an easy finish, but the ball was taken away from him by Manor Solomon, who could only miskick. Gnonto then flicked the ball to Mateo Joseph, who also miskicked.

The ball was not cleared and right-back Bogle, who had started the move with a good run, was in the box to score from close range.

Aaronson came close to a second goal soon after after getting in behind the Rangers defence, but his effort was saved by keeper Paul Nardi.

Ao Tanaka next came close to his first goal for Leeds with a shot that was well blocked before the visitors managed their first effort in the 32nd minute with a Sam Field glancing header sending the ball wide from a free-kick.

United were soon back on top as Solomon had a goal disallowed for offside in the build-up and Sam Byram sent a header wide from a difficult angle after being well picked out by Tanaka.

Mateo Joseph tries to get clear.

The pattern remained the same in the second with the Whites getting into some good positions, but the final ball letting them down too often.

Solomon was denied by Nardi after a three-on-one break had seen him sent clear by Gnonto, who had made a 50-yard run with the ball, and Bogle had a shot saved by the keeper.

Rangers offered a bit more of a threat as Field sent a looping shot over and Zan Celar also shot wide after a rare Tanaka passing error.

But Leeds always looked the more likely to score again and did so in added time as subs Isaac Schmidt and Piroe combined with the latter finishing smartly for his sixth goal of the season.

Leeds United 2

(Bogle 19, Piroe 90+5)

Queens Park Rangers 0

Saturday, November 9, 2024

Championship

Attendance: 36,011

Leeds: Meslier; Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Byram; Tanaka, Rothwell (Guilavogui 84); Gnonto (Schmidt 90), Aaronson, Solomon (James 72); Joseph (Piroe 72).

QPR: Nardi; Dunne, Cook, Field; Ashby (Morrison 81), Morgan (Madsen 66), Varane (Lloyd 81), Smyth (Santos 89), Saito; Andersen (Bennie 66), Celar.

Referee: Matthew Donohue