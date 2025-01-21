Wakefield AFC deliver five star performance on return to action after enforced break

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​After the highs of the derby win over Horbury Town that saw Wakefield AFC move back up into the NCEL Division One play-off spots, the Falcons – and the rest of the league – have had to endure a two week lay-off thanks to the recent inclement weather.

The break came at a bad time for Wakefield, who had extended their unbeaten run to 11 league games, with 10 wins in that run, but in their return to action they carried on where they left off with an emphatic 5-0 success at lowly Louth Town, writes Austin Ainsworth.

Without a win in eight league games, Louth came into the game inside the relegation zone, one point from safety.

However, as well as winning in many different ways, Steve Bodle’s Wakefield have also become a side less likely to lose focus or slip-up in games such as this where they enter as favourites.

Kiyani Morris scored two of Wakefield AFC's five goals against Louth Town.

And, Wakefield proved both those points with a fluid, front-foot demolition of their opposition in a heavy contrast to the defensive masterclass last time out.

With two changes to the team that faced Horbury – Callum Charlton restored at left-back and Kiyani Morris in for Callum Brooks on the wing – Wakefield were off to a flying start and found themselves ahead inside four minutes.

Mo Gashi, thanks to the dominance of Wakefield and the solidity provided by midfield partner Scott Smith, was given licence to roam forward and he did just that when he raced in at the back post to meet swivelling striker Shay Evans-Booth’s outrageous cross from the left.

Gashi still had work to do but finished with aplomb, guiding his side-foot volley high in to the net for his third goal of the season.

Aside from a good Owen Evans save in the Wakefield goal when Louth should have done better with their counter-attacking opportunity, the game was all Wakefield and the score soon reflected that fact when Morris doubled the lead in the 16th minute.

Just as Gashi before him, he had Evans-Booth to thank after the striker – with his fifth assist in as many games – made a nuisance of himself to meet Aaron Pilkington’s neat, dinked pass over the defence before letting the ball roll for Morris to execute an ice cold finish in at the near post.

Morris – always a threat down the left – had further chances to score throughout the half but had to wait until just before half-time to eventually double his tally.

It was an excellent transition from Wakefield, with Smith showing his footballing IQ as he positioned himself perfectly as the midfield pivot to receive a short pass and then play a raking, cross-field ball out to Morris on the left.

The winger drove at the defence, shifted the ball to his right and then struck a thumping shot that benefitted from a slight deflection to loop over the Louth keeper.

The three goals were the least Wakefield deserved for their first half superiority and, despite the second half often resembling a training exercise, neither Wakefield’s tempo nor temperament wavered in an almost equally impressive display that reaped two further goals.

On their way to a fifth clean-sheet in a row, captain Brad McGowan and centre-back partner Chris Salt again did their defensive duty without fault. They then found time to combine for Wakefield’s fourth goal on the hour mark when Salt rose to meet Jaydan Sandhu’s whipped corner at the back post.

McGowan had two attempts at a close range shot, eventually poking the ball home after his initial effort was saved to make it an impressive three goals in seven games since his move to the club.

Wakefield continued to toy with Louth and nearly had a fifth through Evans-Booth, who was denied from close-range in the 73rd minute.

The striker's work-rate, hold-up play, positioning and ability to bring others in to the game was on display throughout the game, as it has been since his move to the club. Despite that, and the raft of assists he has to his name, he remained without a goal for Wakefield and would have been desperate to get off the mark here.

But he capped off his fine performance to break his duck when that aforementioned effort from close range was cleared only as far as Gashi. The midfielder drilled the ball back into the striker’s feet who, with his body sideways-on to goal, hit a superb, first-time shot back across the goalkeeper and inside the far corner.

The win was everything that Wakefield and the impressive number of fans that made the long trip would have wanted after the enforced two week break; another clean-sheet, dominance on and off the ball and a handful of goals of the highest quality.

Furthermore, the result moved Wakefield up to third in the league, just a point behind Brigg Town who have played two games more.

Their scheduled home game against Maltby Main this Saturday now has to be rearranged due to Featherstone Rovers playing their Challenge Cup tie at the Millennium Stadium.