Top six finish for Pontefract golfer Daniel Gavins in Magical Kenya Open

Daniel Gavins finished in sixth place in the Magical Kenya Open.

Taking part in the Magical Kenya Open, he completed his four rounds in 10 under par, with his finishing 274 score just two strokes behind runners-up Aaron Cockerill, Thriston Lawrence and Hurly Long.

Winner on 16 under (268) was Ashun Wu, who came up with four sub-70 rounds.

While it was Gavins' best finish of the year so far it could have been even better as he led following the opening round, recording a superb 64 - the lowest round of his DP World Tour career including nine birdies.

A disappointing second round 73 dropped the 30-year-old down the leaderboard and he shot a 70 in the third round before a strong finish saw him go round in 67 on the final day to rocket back up the standings and earn prize money of £56,875 for his sixth place.