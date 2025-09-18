Pontefract Racecourse: Preview and tips for Thursday’s eight-race card

Pontefract Racecourse is set to stage its latest meeting.

Pontefract Racecourse presents its latest race meeting this afternoon (Thursday), complete with eight races; six handicaps, a juveniles’ novice race and a maiden.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Read on for a full preview of and tips for the Pontefract card, courtesy of Sporting Life.

The action begins with an apprentice handicap run over six furlongs (1.52).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phil McEntee’s Bill Plumb won last time out at Yarmouth and is four pounds higher in the handicap as a result, so likely needs to come back down the weights again to win.

Cargin Bhui looks to have a good chance under William Pyle, sitting on what is a workable mark. Ian McInnes’ Mattice is beginning to slip back down to his last winning mark, therefore might be involved with rider Shay Farmer’s five pounds.

Staying over six furlongs, race two is a two-year-olds’ novice (2.22). We have a pair of debutants here; Master Of Shanghai and Starmade, the best of which might prove to be the latter, due to his trainer’s promising strike rate with juveniles this term.

He will have to be well primed to beat Richard Fahey’s Kind Touch, though, who steps up in trip from five furlongs on his winning debut at Ripon. Given this colt’s breeding, the extra furlong should pose no issues, but Brian Ellison’s Qila looks dangerous.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Race three is a handicap over a mile and a half (2.52). We have just six runners here in what should be a tightly contested race.

Percy’s Daydream and Silver Chamber have both finished within the first two home on each of their last three respective starts, while Yorkshire Lady won her last start.

Willie Haggas’ Silver Chamber looks the likely winner here, though, with good qualifications on softer ground and a mark which should be workable in this context, given the fact that she is a three-year-old up against older horses carrying more weight.

Next is the first division of a mile and a quarter handicap (3.22). Previous course and distance winner Mc’ted looks to be a good option on his current mark. He is versatile as regards ground, so should go well here, and is given a useful seven pounds by his rider.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If handling the softer ground, Free Pic could be a good option and might be able to pick up a place.

The second division follows (3.52). Richard Fahey’s Epicurian Lad might be the one to beat here, having come down a further two pounds in the handicap lately, after a midfield finish when last seen at Thirsk.

He can act on softer ground, and should not be badly inconvenienced by the step up in trip here. Berkshire Phantom should run a big race also off top weight.

Race six is a mile maiden for horses aged three and older (4.23). We have three debutants in the mix here; Isle Of Illusion, Neptune Street and Maith Mar Or.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bambalam is of some interest, having shown some ability as a two-year-old, and is making his first start of the season here today. Willie Haggas’ National Park really ought to be the best here, though, having placed behind some very good horses in his three starts so far.

The penultimate race is a handicap run over two miles and a furlong (4.55). Sam England’s Glory And Honour should be a main player for the win, fit from a National Hunt campaign and a pound below his latest flat mark.

He is capable on softer ground and represents a stable seeing plenty of success at present. Course specialist Captain Potter could run for at least a place.

Finally, a mile handicap rounds off the afternoon’s racing (5.32). Mick Appleby’s Terries Royale should have a huge chance, based on his best form, but he was a bit disappointing last time out. If he can bounce back here, he will be dangerous.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ten-year-old Garden Oasis is a course and distance winner and could be in with a chance of placing in this context.

Pontefract selections - Thursday:

1.52 - Cargin Bhui

2.22 - Qila

2.52 - Silver Chamber

3.22 - Mc’ted

3.52 - Epicurian Lad

4.23 - National Park

4.55 - Glory And Honour

5.32 - Terries Royale