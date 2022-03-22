Wakefield Harriers' Amy-Eloise Markovc ready to learn from World Indoor Athletics Championships disappointment

Wakefield Harriers' Amy-Eloise Markovc competed for Great Britain at the World Indoor Athletics Championships.

Markovc went into a straight final in her event in fine form, having set a personal best time in a 1500m race and winning the UK indoor 3,000m title, which earned her selection to compete for the Great Britain & Northern Ireland team in the global event at Belgrade, in Serbia.

In a difficult race, however, she finished 15th, although creditably Amy-Eloise was the third European runner home, in a time of 8 minutes, 53.57 secs.

Afterwards Amy-Eloise said: “Safe to say that my race was not what I came to do.

"I made a lot of mistakes in an very messy race and fell far short of my goals.

“That said, I’m trying to keep it all in perspective and learn from it; one race doesn’t dictate my future potential. I’m always proud to represent my country and I’m eager to chase other opportunities.

"I was able to watch two days of competition after my race (including world records!) and the atmosphere was electric. I honestly got chills.

"And I'm so grateful I got to be there. Experiences like this make me all the more fired up for the rest of the year."