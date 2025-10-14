Castleford Tigers squad shaping up after another signing and further departures

Castleford Tigers' latest signing Darnell McIntosh celebrates a try when playing for Leigh. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

​Castleford Tigers’ 2026 squad has taken further shape with more comings and goings confirmed by the club in the last week.

Experienced outside back Darnell McIntosh is the latest addition, arriving from Leigh Leopards after signing a two-year deal.

He is the ninth signing for 2026 to be confirmed and the fifth to be coming from a rival Super League club.

But nine of the Tigers’ first team squad that started the 2025 season have officially left the club, with confirmation now that winger Innes Senior has been released along with forward Muizz Mustapha.

Centre Josh Hodson and prop George Griffin, meanwhile, have joined Sheffield Eagles and centre Sam Wood will play for York Knights next year.

It is likely the ins and outs have not finished yet and it is clear it will largely be a new look first team that takes the field for Castleford next year.

Their latest recruit is well known to director of rugby Chris Chester who believes he will bring something that the team missed this year.

He said: “I signed Darnell at Leigh Leopards, so I know what to expect.

"Darnell’s yardage carries are his biggest strength – he’s very good at getting teams on the front foot and this is certainly an area we have struggled with in 2025.

"Darnell is excited about the challenge and I know he’s looking forward to working with Ryan Carr and playing in front of the Cas faithful.”

McIntosh came through the Huddersfield Giants academy system and brings a wealth of experience, having played 169 Super League games, scoring 74 tries in spells with the Giants, Hull FC and Leigh.

He said: “For me as a player, it's exciting getting to work with someone like Ryan Carr, who I’ve only heard good things about from other players – both about his coaching style and him as a person.

“With the players already there, it should be a competitive group that can push each other week on week and get the best out of everyone, including myself.

"I enjoyed my time at Leigh on the field and there are some really good people involved there, but I just felt like I needed a change, both for me as a player and for my family.

“Chris knows what I’m about and believes in what I can bring to the club, and having that backing from him drives me and gives me the confidence to play my best rugby and repay that faith.”