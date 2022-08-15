Fryston Warriors test Premier leaders Westgate Common

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Westgate realised that the young guns of Fryston would not let them have their own way and the Warriors felt that with a stronger referee they could have come away with a surprise victory against the Premier Division leaders.

Fryston matched their Wakefield opponents in the first half and scored a fantastic try through Louie Tomlinson while Leyton Davies kicked two goals.

But on the back of a controversial decision on the stroke of half-time Westgate held a 10-point advantage at half-time.

Fryston Warriors took on Westgate Common in a bruising local derby.

Fryston were first to score after the break when Connor Jordan went over and with Davies adding his third goal they were back to being just one score behind.

However, they were subdued in the final quarter and could not make any further inroads with Westgate clinching a 26-14 victory.