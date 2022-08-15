Fryston Warriors test Premier leaders Westgate Common

Fielding a team with an average age of just 20, Fryston Warriors fell away in the second half of their latest Yorkshire Men’s League game after relentless efforts from a more experienced Westgate Common outfit.

By Tony Harber
Monday, 15th August 2022, 6:54 pm

Westgate realised that the young guns of Fryston would not let them have their own way and the Warriors felt that with a stronger referee they could have come away with a surprise victory against the Premier Division leaders.

Fryston matched their Wakefield opponents in the first half and scored a fantastic try through Louie Tomlinson while Leyton Davies kicked two goals.

But on the back of a controversial decision on the stroke of half-time Westgate held a 10-point advantage at half-time.

Fryston Warriors took on Westgate Common in a bruising local derby.

Fryston were first to score after the break when Connor Jordan went over and with Davies adding his third goal they were back to being just one score behind.

However, they were subdued in the final quarter and could not make any further inroads with Westgate clinching a 26-14 victory.

Fryston man of the match went to Sam Dews, but everyone on the day played a massive part throughout the game.

