Lock Lane and Featherstone Lions defy red cards to achieve NCL victories

A 14-0 success saw the Castleford side leapfrog their Cumbrian visitors back into fourth spot in the top flight as well as earn revenge for a 36-20 loss to the Hornets earlier this season.

It was achieved despite playing the whole of the second half with 12 men after Danny Sowerby was sent-off on 40 minutes for an alleged shoulder charge.

Lane were 6-0 ahead at that stage, courtesy of a James Cranswick try on 21 minutes and Tom Egan’s conversion and despite having Owen Brock sin-binned shortly afterwards for a professional foul.

Lock Lane produced an outstanding defensive display to prevent opponents Wath Brow Hornets from scoring a single point in their National Conference League game.

The hosts made light of their numerical disadvantage in the second half as they continued to tackle for their lives to keep the Hornets out. They also managed to increase their lead with Dan Maskill crossing the line on the hour and Egan adding the extras.

Nathan Fozzard put the icing on the cake when he landed a late penalty.

Lock Lane now travel to take on Rochdale Mayfield this Saturday.

Sam Millard scored two tries for Featherstone Lions in their win over Myton Warriors. Picture: Jonathan Buck

Featherstone Lions also overcame a sending off as they beat Myton Warriors 24-22 in Division One.

Despite having Leo Brown red carded on 45 minutes for an alleged late hit they did the double over the Warriors thanks to a Sam Millard brace and tries for Prash Veerasamy, Harley Axe and Jake Perkins, with Ian Jackson and Liam Kay each kicking a goal.

Liam Ward and Andy Oade replied for Myton before the Warriors threatened in the closing stages with touchdowns from David Brooke and Ward, with Ash James adding the last of his three goals.