Former Castleford Tigers coach Daryl Powell on his "harsh experience" back at Mend-A-Hose Jungle

Powell was back at the ground with his Warrington Wolves team for the first time, but left hugely disappointed after seeing the hosts run out 35-22 winners despite losing Niall Evalds to injury and having Cheyse Blair sent-off.

The former Tigers head coach came in for plenty of comments from the crowd and admitted it had been a tough afternoon for him.

He said: “I had a great time here. It’s been a pretty harsh experience because they kept asking me what the score was and I hate losing games.

Castleford Tigers celebrate a try by Jason Qareqare in their win over Daryl Powell's Warrington Wolves. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com

“Coming here and losing is tough, especially the way we did. Last week was about as complete a performance as we’ve had but this week we were all over the place.

“How we started the game was as dumb as you are ever going to see. We put ourselves under way too much pressure. We were poor defensively and conceded some real soft tries.

“The boys are trying hard but not using brains in an effective way.”

Powell’s successor Lee Radford was, in contrast, delighted with his side’s display, although he had some sympathy for Powell.

He said: “He’s done a great job for the club but he was copping stick right, left and centre.

“It’s safe to say I might be in that position this time next week (when Cas play at Hull).”

On the game Radford said: “In three weeks that’s Ryan Hampshire, Jake Trueman and now Niall (injured) and they are massive blows for us. His shoulder popped out, so we lose another one. But they are an unbelievable group at swimming against the tide.

"We’re fighting above our weight, we keep fighting and scrapping.

“The build-up has been all about returning players but for us it was about getting back to showing the efforts we’ve shown over the last month.

“There was a period when the game swung away from us but fortunately we found some answers.