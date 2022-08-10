Normanton Knights are edged out in close NCL game against Woolston Rovers

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fourth-placed Knights lost 26-22 to opponents in sixth after their cause was not helped by the sin-binning midway through the second half of Aaron Clark.

Another yellow card followed late on for Jake Crossland.

Both were sin-binned for dissent as frustrations mounted for Normanton.

Jake Crossland scored a try and was sin-binned late on for Normanton Knights against Woolston Rovers.

They were 16-12 down at half-time, but never gave up and were still battling at the finish with the game in the balance right up to the final whistle.

Rovers posted two tries each by Harry Files and Lewis Hoarty, with Kieran Moore also crossing the line and Aaron Barber (two) and Declan Leonard kicking goals.

Jake Crossland, Jimmy Brown, Clark and, 16 minutes from time with the last score of the game, Jack Millward replied for the Knights, with Charlie Barker booting three goals.

Normanton are back at home this Saturday when they face Clock Face Miners who are one place and one point below them in fifth.