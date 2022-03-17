Kadziak try treble helps Castleford RUFC Girls to edge out Sandal

Jenny Sutcliffe about to break through for her try for Castleford RUFC Girls' U13s.

The ground and weather were ideal and everyone was treated to a good contest.

Sandal sportingly lent three players to the home team to enable a full 12-a-side game. Both defences were strong and were able to repel each side’s attacks with good tackling, but

Castleford edged it following successful recycling of the ball and taking their chances on line breaks. Try scorers were Sophie Lumb (two), Dina Santos, Alicja Kadziak (three) and Jenny Sutcliffe. Player of the match was Sereen Alkhadi.

It was another mix and match game as Castleford RUFC U15s travelled to Yarnbury to have two matches against a combined Rotherham and Yarnbury side and Pontefract with Rotherham sportingly lending Cas four players to enable a 15-a-side contest to be enjoyed.

All the players were rewarded with the chance to play on the 4G pitch and this made for good open rugby. Cas played well with some good structure to their play and some well worked tries.

The team were congratulated by the referee on the standard of their team play.

Try scorers in first game were Poppy Adams, Ebony Stead (two), Lexie Hagues, Harriett Hirst, Liberty Trotter and Jess Lumb with kicks from Hagues (three), Hirst (two) and India Thorpe and in the second game Adams, Thorpe (two) and Stead (two) with kicks from Adams and Hagues.