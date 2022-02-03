Sophie Lumb crosses for try treble in entertaining Castleford RUFC Girls contest

Kate Rowlinson makes a break for Castleford RUFC Girls U13s against Mansfield. Picture: Daniel Rowlinson

The visitors shocked Cas as they scored from their first attack with a good side step and speed shown.

The Cas girls uncharacteristically seemed a little nervous, shifting the ball rather than running with it, and took a while to settle until better handling gave Kate Rowlinson the chance to beat the defence on the outside.

The hosts were getting into their groove and Lilly Platt scored their next try after reacting quickly to a loose ball, following swiftly with a well deserved great solo sprint up the touchline by Abi Teece.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liberty Trotter gets clear for Castleford U15s. Picture: Craig Blakey

Cas were starting to make the best of their chances and Olivia Stead continued her fine progress, repeatedly making good ground and being rewarded with a fine try. Dina scored next after a powerful run into space.

Each Castleford player contributed to the game, which meant it was finely balanced throughout.

Mansfield scored another couple of fine tries through good pressure before Sophie Lumb ended the game with a hat-trick with each try finishing off some good support play.

Joint player of the match for Castleford were Kahmani Sene-Lefao and Jenny Sutcliffe for their overall work in defence and attack. The opposition player of the match award went to Jess for her fine tackling.

Castleford RUFC Girls U15s enjoyed their trip up to North Yorkshire and the game at Ripon.

There was another good team performance with all players contributing to the effort. The forwards worked hard and showed their improving rucking capabilities.

Players who stood out were Liberty Trotter with some powerful running and one-on-one ripping of the ball, fully deserving her four tries and the parents’ player of the match, and India Thorp who scored three tries following good line-running to merit the coaches’ POM.

Poppy Adams used her strength and direct running to good effect for her three tries and Lexie Hagues kept popping up around the pitch, making lots of yards darting through small gaps in the defence and scoring two tries.