WATCH - Chris Chester trains with Wakefield Trinity with his side down to 18 fit players

Wakefield Trinity have just 18 fit players available for their trip to Salford Red Devils on Sunday afternoon.

The unending injury problems have led to head coach Chris Chester lacing up his boots to add an extra body in training sessions.

Chris Chester.

The former Wigan Warriors and Hull FC forward trained with his side on Thursday but says he won't be coming out of retirement anytime soon.

Wakefield have recalled Zimbabwean-born forward Titus Gwaze from his loan at League 1 Oldham, with Anthony England a potential doubt.

"I have had to train out there today. That is the state we are in at the minute," said Chester on Thursday.

Pauli Pauli has returned from his loan at Salford Red Devils.

"A 40-year-old bloke trying to run around, to create an extra number at the back for the lads.

"Nobody is back. We lost two last week in Matty Ashurst and James Batchelor.

"I have had to call Titus Gwaze back from his loan spell, so we are down to 18 this week."

Forward Pauli Pauli has been brought back from his loan spell at Salford while Junior Sa'u has returned to the AJ Bell Stadium.

Matty Ashurst was injured in last week's defeat against Leeds.

Wakefield will welcome Danny Kirmond back on Sunday afternoon, after the forward missed the fixture against Leeds Rhinos with a head knock.

Meanwhile, David Fifita is likely to miss out as Trinity try and discover the extent of the foot injury he sustained at Magic Weekend.

Chester said: "Pauli will play in the back-row, Kirmo is back but the long-termers are still long term.

Joe Arundel is four weeks away from his return.

"Bill [Tupou], Dave [Fifita]; I am hopeful for next week but I have been saying that for a few weeks now.

"We have still not got to the bottom of Dave's foot injury, we have had scans, x-rays and they have come back clear.

"So there is obviously something else that is causing him some discomfort.

"It has been a couple of weeks now and we still haven't found out what is keeping him from training and being out on the field.

"Bill is Warrington or Huddersfield, Joe Arundel is four weeks, James Batchelor (hamstring) is five weeks and Ashurst has had some injections in his back.

"It is not looking great but we have got to make the most of what we have at this moment in time.

"Over the next couple of weeks we should begin to see some light at the end of the tunnel."

The Trinity boss insisted: "We have just got to get on with it. We have brought young Titus back, he has been really good at Oldham.

"I am pretty sure Anthony England is struggling with his back and if he doesn't pull through then Titus will make his debut for the club."

Wakefield are two points ahead of Salford in the table, with both sides looking to end a run of three-straight league defeats on Sunday.

"Salford are in a very similar position to us, they have lost their last three league games," added Chester.

"I think Salford have been a bit more unlucky than what we have.

"They were unfortunate to not get the result against St Helens, they had another close one last week and a real close one at Magic Weekend.

"It was a close game when we played them down here, there is never a great deal between the two sides."