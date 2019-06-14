WATCH - Danny Brough on why a top-five finish would mean a 'hell of a lot' to Wakefield Trinity

Veteran half-back Danny Brough believes that every remaining Super League fixture is "like a mini grand final" for Wakefield Trinity.

Trinity will move back into the top five of the Betfred Super League, if they beat Salford Red Devils on Sunday afternoon.

Danny Brough.

Brough feels that competing in the play-offs would mean a "hell of a lot" to the Belle Vue faithful, with Wakefield well in contention for a play-off spot.

Trinity have finished fifth the past two seasons, and Brough sees no reason why Chris Chester's side can't do it again.

"They have finished top five the last two years, so I think if you can do it for three or four years consistently, you deserve to be a top-five team," said Brough.

"Injuries play a part, that's why you have a squad. It does affect you sometimes, but when you have a good squad you can grind wins out and get that top five.

"It would mean a hell of a lot to the fans and the club to get that again this year.

"It is something that the lads are striving for.

"It is not through a lack of hard work, we have had a bit of misfortune but that is part and parcel of rugby league."

Brough has recently returned from injury.

He added: "Every game is like a mini grand final for us.

"I think Warrington and St Helens have been the outstanding teams, but outside that everything is quite close.

"We could do with a couple of results going our way but we need to perform ourselves and get those results."

Injuries have tormented Wakefield Trinity this season, with Brough recently returning from a six-week stint on the sidelines.

The half-back has played in Wakefield's last two games, as they were beaten 48-10 by St Helens and 10-0 by Leeds Rhinos.

"I think, when we are playing a tough, dogged team in Salford, a performance is the first thing that will help us," insisted Brough.

"We haven't been performing great in the last few games.

"Although, it was a sloppy, slow game the other night (against Leeds) we still tried to go sideways rather than go through them.

"They probably played the conditions a bit better than us."

Despite a run of four defeats in all competitions, Brough says spirits are still high.

But the Scotland international insists that Wakefield are well aware of the threat that Salford will pose on Sunday.

He said: "The boys are upbeat, we are around each other every day.

"The camaraderie is good with the boys, it is just unfortunate with the injuries.

"We only had 18 training on Thursday and Chezzy [Chris Chester] was running in at full-back. But the morale is good."

On Salford, Brough added: "They are very well structured and have some great attacking flair as well.

"We have got to be aware of that and try and meet the pack front on as well.

"And watch that Jackson Hastings, Robert Lui and Niall Evalds don't come on the back of that and cause us problems."