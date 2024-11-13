Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Firefighters tackled a huge blaze which ripped through a derelict pub.

Huge flames were seen pouring out of the top of a building in Church Street, Preston yesterday (October 12).

Initial reports feared the blaze was at the former Dog Inn but nearby residents said the fire was actually at an abandoned building behind letting agency Open House and Aliz takeaway.

Firefighters from across Central Lancashire attended the scene to put out the blaze, as plumes of smoke poured from the burning derelict pub - which sits next door to popular takeaway Sandos.

Firefighters tackling a huge fire at an abandoned building behind letting agency Open House and Aliz takeaway on Church Street, Preston | nw

The police helicopter was seen flying over the blaze.

Police officers at the scene said they are working on the assumption that no one was injured in the blaze, but are unable to confirm this until the building is searched.