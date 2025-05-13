Andor’s second season will come to an end on Disney Plus this week 📺

Andor’s second series is about to conclude on Disney Plus.

The final three episodes of the show are out soon.

But will there be a third season?

Andor’s road to rebellion is set to come to a highly anticipated conclusion today. The final three episodes will shortly be released on Disney Plus.

After three years away, the show returned last month for a 12 episode second season. The show has been spread across four weeks with three episodes releasing at a time.

But with season two about to conclude - you might be wondering if there will be further episodes? Here’s all you need to know:

Will there be a third season of Andor?

Diego Luna as Cassian Andor in Andor season two | Disney Plus

Unfortunately for fans, the acclaimed Star Wars spin-off will conclude with the final three episodes of season two. Find out more about what time they are set to release where you live.

Series creator Tony Gilroy originally had a five season plan for the show, but made the decision to condense it all into just two. Andor will cover the period up to the start of Rogue One - the Star Wars prequel which was released in 2016.

Andor’s total episode count will stand at 24 episodes spread across two seasons.

Can you watch Rogue One on Disney Plus?

With Andor coming to an end, you might want to watch Rogue One but you may wonder if it is also available on streaming. Fortunately, it is on Disney Plus - along with the full catalogue of Star Wars shows and movies.

