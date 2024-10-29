This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Let Dionne Warwick take you on an oral history of her career in 2025

Dionne Warwick is set to return to the United Kingdom in 2025.

The singer is set to bring her Don’t Make Me Over talking tour to venues from April 2025.

Here’s exactly what to expect from the new tour and how to pick up tickets, including presale tickets.

Having wowed audiences (as expected) during her performances throughout 2024, celebrated singer Dionne Warwick is set to return to the UK next year.

But instead of it being a widespread tour of the artist performing her hits, instead audiences will be treated to the singer regaling those in attendance with her life story and anecdotes during her time in the music industry with “Don’t Make Me Over.”

Kicking off the tour in Norwich on April 21 2025, Warwick will guide audiences through her remarkable life story, with a live discussion and anecdotes, starting from her humble beginnings as a gospel singer in New Jersey to superstardom and becoming one of the most recognisable and successful female voices of our time.

As well as being joined on stage by her band for a live performance the evening will also feature excerpts from her award winning documentary “Don’t Make Me Over” by Dave Wooley, featuring contributions from the likes of President Bill Clinton, Elton John, Stevie Wonder, Snoop Dogg and more.

Where is Dionne Warwick performing during her 2025 UK tour?

Dionne Warwick returns to the United Kingdom in 2025 with a speaking tour chronicling her life. | Calum Buchan

Dionne Warwick’s Don’t Make Me Over tour is set to take place at the following locations on the following dates:

When can I get tickets to see Dionna Warwick perform on her 2025 UK tour?

Presale tickets

Those with access to O2 Priority will have the first chance to get tickets when they go on presale from October 30 2024 at 10am, followed by presale access for those with Ticketmaster presales commencing on October 31 2024 at 10am.

General ticket sales

The remaining tickets will then go on general sale from 10am on November 1 2024 through Ticketmaster UK.

Did you catch Dionne Warwick on one of her most recent shows in the United Kingdom, or are you a fan now looking forward to seeing her speaking tour in the country next year? Let us know your thoughts on this tour announcement by leaving a comment down below.