Fall Out Boy at Download Festival 2024: Predicted set list and a look at what merchandise might be for sale
- Download Festival kicks off today with Queens of the Stone Age, Fall Out Boy and Avenged Sevenfold headlining
- Fall Out Boy are due to close our Saturday’s festivities on the Apex Stage
- But what could the “Sugar, We’re Going Down” group perform at Download Festival 2024?
- And what merchandise could also be on offer from Fall Out Boy at this year’s merch stalls?
Download Festival 2024 begins today (June 14, 2024) with Queens of the Stone Age set to headline the Apex Stage, marking their first appearance at the Festival since 2013.
But for many pop-punk and “emo” fans, they’re expected to show up en masse on Saturday as Fall Out Boy headline the main stage, no doubt conjuring nostalgia for an era where Patrick Stump et al ruled the music scene - even going as far as to see himself and Pete Wentz set up the label Decaydance (now known as DCD2 Records.)
Their performance marks their only UK date this year so far, with the group set to head back stateside for Canada’s All Your Friends festival, while they are set to perform two dates in Mexico with support from another set of luminaries of that era in music - Jimmy Eat World.
The group are then set to close the year out performing as part of the Las Vegas festival When We Were Young; a cornucopia of old school bands (by old school we mean 00s) that were all the rage at the turn of the millennium, with sets from Taking Back Sunday, New Found Glory and My Chemical Romance set to perform “The Black Parade.”
As we said - “old school” for a certain age bracket.
But for us back here in the United Kingdom, what could we expect to hear from Fall Out Boy during their headline set at Download Festival 2024, and what merchandise could be on sale during the band’s only UK performance for the year?
What time are Fall Out Boy expected on the main stage at Download Festival 2024?
Fall Out Boy is expected to take to the Apex Stage at Download Festival at 9pm on June 15, 2024, with their set scheduled to finish at 10:50pm.
What could Fall Out Boy play during their headline set at Download Festival 2024?
Taking a look at their performance from May 11 2024, the band performed a healthy mix of tracks from “From Under The Cork Tree” and “Infinity On High,” but still made room for a couple of older tracks from their 2003 debut, “Take This To Your Grave.”
Credit: Setlist.FM
- Love From the Other Side
- The Phoenix
- Sugar, We're Goin Down
- Uma Thurman
- A Little Less Sixteen Candles, a Little More "Touch Me"
- "The Take Over, the Breaks Over"
- Chicago Is So Two Years Ago
- Grand Theft Autumn/Where Is Your Boy
- Calm Before the Storm
- Heaven, Iowa
- This Ain't a Scene, It's an Arms Race
- Disloyal Order of Water Buffaloes
- Headfirst Slide Into Cooperstown on a Bad Bet
- Fake Out
- Sophomore Slump or Comeback of the Year (Partial, piano medley)
- Don't Stop Believin' (Journey cover) (Partial, piano medley)
- So Much (for) Stardust
- Save Rock and Roll
- Dance, Dance
- Hold Me Like a Grudge
- My Songs Know What You Did in the Dark (Light Em Up)
- Thnks fr th Mmrs
- Immortals
- Centuries
- Saturday
What Fall Out Boy merchandise could be for sale at Download Festival 2024?
Having a look at Fall Out Boy’s official merchandise page, and neglecting any merchandise that bears their 2023 tour information, we feel confident that some of the pictures items might be available at the merchandise tents at Download Festival 2024.
Those items include the glow-in-the-dark “UFO” shirt, the ever-quotable line “I’d never go, I just wanted to be invited” and a tote bag/record bag as an extra means of carting all your merchandise haul back home from Download Festival in.
Are you looking forward to seeing Fall Out Boy at Download Festival 2024, or have you seen them previously while touring the United Kingdom? Feel free to drop a comment below about your memories from Fall Out Boy or email [email protected].
