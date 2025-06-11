Love Island’s first departing star has ‘no regrets’ over her time in the villa - despite how brief it was 💕

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sophie Lee was the first person to leave Love Island this season.

She was dumped from ITV show after Shakira partnered up with Harry.

But the 29-year-old has declared ‘summer isn’t over’.

The first person to be dumped from the new season of Love Island has said she doesn’t “regret anything” about her time on the show. Sophie Lee was sent packing after singleton Shakira decided to couple up with her partner Harry.

Two new bombshells are set to arrive and cause even more drama in a matter of hours. The latest episode is set to begin at 9pm on ITV2 this evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following her exit from the villa, Sophie Lee has reflected on her brief time on the show. Here’s all you need to know:

Love Island star declares ‘summer isn’t over’ after early exit

Sophie with Harry on Love Island | ITV

Despite only starting on Monday (June 9), the ITV2 show has already waved goodbye to one of the day one contestants. Sophie Lee was sent home after a brutal re-coupling in which her original partner Harry coupled up with Shakira instead.

She said: “As long as he’s happy. I know for me, what I make of my life is down to me. I don’t regret anything I’ve done. I did everything that I wanted to do. And summer’s not over.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Discussing how she felt on arriving in the villa, Sophie added: “I was so ecstatic, I was so nervous, so intrigued… you’ve never met any of these people, never seen anyone or anything. It’s a surreal moment because you’ve never experienced that in your life.

“I was so excited to meet people, I’m a people’s person, especially with my job. I have such a passion for learning people’s stories, getting to know people and this is why I think my dating experience is so different; I’m automatically tuned to not judge people by what they look like and to know about their stories before judging them.

“I just was myself, fully. My silly, wonderful and little bit cautious (but that’s just me) self.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit . It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.