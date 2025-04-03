Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Recap what happened in week 10 of The Apprentice in 2025 📺

Lord Sugar gave more candidates a dressing-down on The Apprentice in week 10.

The hopefuls had to launch their own fashion brand.

But who was left on the rack?

This article contains full spoilers for The Apprentice Series 19 episode 10. Don’t read if you haven’t watched the episode from April 3.

The Apprentice has confirmed its line-up for the fan favourite interview stage for 2025. Just five candidates remain after the teams were tasked with setting up their own fashion label.

However for some of the hopefuls, it was time for a dressing-down from Lord Alan Sugar. The bookies had named the favourite to be fired next - see more here.

But who was fired - and who escaped by their jacket hem? Recap the action from week 10.

What was the task on The Apprentice in week 10?

The remaining seven candidates (at the start of the episode at least) were tasked with entering the fashion world. They had to launch their own environmentally conscious, sustainable labels.

The teams were tasked with designing a collection and building a brand before holding a fashion show for buyers. What could go wrong?

Who was in the boardroom this week?

The losing team found themselves being measured up for a dressing-down from Lord Sugar. Jordan as the project manager as joined by the rest of his team in the final boardroom (Liam, Anisa, Mia) - as we have reached such dwindling numbers.

Unfortunately despite securing orders from more retailers, Ascendancy sold less units of their far more niche products.

Who was fired on The Apprentice in week 10?

It was another double firing as the candidates were culled down to the final five. It made for quite a brutal boardroom as four entered and two left.

Liam Snellin’s “despondency” after not being picked as project manager result in him being fired. The three remaining members of Ascendancy then stepped out before the final boardroom and a final grilling.

The two fired candidates were:

Liam Snellin

Mia Collins

What happened in The Apprentice tonight? Recap

Starting with Team Ascendancy, Liam put himself forward to be project manager for the second week in a row - but lost in a vote to Jordan. He was left perplexed as he works in the fashion industry, however his pitch didn’t resonate with his teammates.

Over on Parallel, Chisola became the project manager and decided on clothes for everyday use. Jordan’s vision was for upselling “ugly clothes” and transforming them into “something beautiful”.

Despite Liam’s experience with patterns and designing clothes, Jordan sent him off to the branding side. Tim was quick to question the PM’s thinking.

Mia heavily pushed the idea of doing a skirt, because of Jordan’s “modern day man” concept. However he was not convinced and decided to stick to simply trousers and jackets.

Chisola was on her own on the design side for Parallel, but found herself enjoying the freedom. Dean and Amber-Rose proclaimed that they would have “too many ideas” in the car over - but seemed to hit a brick wall once they got to the table and struggled to come up with a name.

After her skirt idea was rejected, Mia did not give up with her bold suggestions - including a cape inside a jacket. And eventually she managed to sway Jordan’s mind towards the skirt - and also a crop top.

Ascendancy ended up with the name Express-Up - which sounds more like a delivery company to me. But what do I know?

Amber-Rose and Dean found themselves running out of time, but ended up with the name Re-Apparel. Not an all time classic for branding this week.

Liam found himself bemused by the choice of cape and skirt for their menswear line. In fact he ended up with his head in his hands at one point - can’t say they played it safe.

The tensions bubbled over into the product reveal the next day, with Liam being particularly vocal in his criticism. While on the other team was more positive.

However neither PM was particularly happy with the branding their sub-teams came up with. While Jordan was more impressed with the video.

Next up was the fashion shows, giving each of the teams a chance to show off their brands. The scrunch-bum yoga pants got a few bemused expressions from the experts for Parallel.

Ascendancy’s range was so bold it was hard to gauge the reaction from the experts. It was completely bold - but Jordan’s pitch about breaking out from bounds of masculinity got a big round of applause.

