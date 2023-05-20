Festival fun: From Romans in Castleford, crafts in Horbury, beer in Ossett and liquorice in Pontefract - there's something for everyone this summer
The countdown is on for family festival fun across Wakefield and the Five Towns as summer approaches. Here’s just a few things you can look forward to.
Yonder
The festival returns to Pontefract Castle and the Queen’s Mill in Castleford for two days full of street food, decadent drinks and eclectic entertainment on the menu.
The event will return to Pontefract Castle on Saturday June 10, with the Queen’s Mill festival taking place on July 15, from 4pm to 10pm.
Festival hosts and sister-in-laws, Rachel Riley and Hayley Pennock said: "Join us in the Yorkshire capital of sass for sublime street food, ales and unmissable good vibes.
"Snap, sup and shimmy ower yonder with a delicious selection of authentic dishes from independent and passionate, local food vendors, the finest selection of craft beers in Yorkshire on ice and killer fizz to fuel your dance moves.”
Tickets for both Yonder events are selling fast, but are still avaliable: https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/yonder-2023-1787699?just_published=true&fbclid=IwAR1F-CtmGzdOYG-liWaC-jEwbR5SejSNiQ5DEV4q9n3Hd1tIXyzla-rQjlE
The Pontefract Liquorice Festival
The Pontefract Liquorice Festival celebrates the district’s sweet historic link with liquorice.
The festival, organised by Wakefield Council, is a family favourite with something for everyone to enjoy including a food and drink market, a variety of stalls, non-stop entertainment and enough liquorice for every visitor.
The free festival takes place July 9 from 10am to 4pm at Pontefract precinct, with sweet-themed arts and crafts taking place throughout the day at Butter Cross Square.
Castleford Roman Festival
The annual festival celebrates Castleford’s Roman heritage during a free family fun day.
Visitors will be able to explore a Roman-themed market with demonstrations, family activities, street food, Castleford’s original regular market, Roman trails, photo opportunities and plenty of street entertainment.
This year, the festival features a brand new street theatre performance by Q20 Theatre, a Bradford theatre company, who will put on an interactive fun performance looking into Roman life in Castleford and the surrounding area.
The free fun day takes place on Saturday June 10 from 10am to 4pm.
Ossett Beercart
The renowned Ossett Beercart festival will kick off at Ossett Town Hall on Friday, June 2 from 7pm.
The following day, Saturday June 3, the event will host its annual Beercart procession from 10:15am, and market, from 10am, through the town.
Stalls and entertainment, including Morris Dancers and a ‘Rapper Dance Off’ will also take place throughout the day.
The dancing and procession are free, but there is an admission charge into the Beer Festival in the Town Hall.
Advance tickets for the beer festival can be purchased in person from Bier Huis in Ossett.
Tickets are £6 each and give access to the festival for both days with all proceeds going to Wakefield Hospice.
Horbury Craft and Street Fayre
The Horbury Craft and Street Fayre is the perfect event for the whole family, with over 60 stalls selling a variety of crafts, food and drink over the weekend of June 17 and 18.
The fayre features fairground rides, street entertainment and live music as well as performances by the majorettes, street dancers and Morris dancers.
The free event, which has been a tradition in the community for the past 40 years, takes place in Horbury town centre from 9am to 5pm on both days.