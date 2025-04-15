Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Daredevil: Born Again episode 9 is set to release on Disney Plus - but when?

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daredevil: Born Again will conclude its first season this week.

Disney Plus has been releasing episodes weekly.

But when exactly will the Marvel show be out?

Daredevil: Born Again’s first season will come to a dramatic conclusion in a matter of hours. The latest chapter in the story of Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk ends this week.

Disney Plus revived the one-time Netflix show, which originally ran from 2015 to 2018, and it has proved a hit with fans and critics alike. Find out how its Rotten Tomatoes score compares to the original series.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Marvel series has been releasing episodes weekly - and its season finale is set to arrive very soon. Here’s all you need to know:

When is Daredevil: Born Again episode 9 out?

Daredevil: Born Again | Disney Plus

The season finale of the Disney Plus show is set to arrive today (April 15) for American audiences. While viewers in the UK and Europe will have to wait until tomorrow (April 16), due to quirks of time differences.

All nine episodes of Daredevil: Born Again will be available once the latest instalment arrives. Fans can also watch the original Daredevil show, its spin-off Punisher and Defenders, as well as other related series like Hawkeye and Echo on Disney Plus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What time is Daredevil: Born Again’s season finale out?

Normally, Disney Plus releases new shows and movies at 8am GMT - but it can mix things up for more highly-anticipated programmes. Daredevil: Born Again has been released weekly in a prime slot for American viewers.

It comes out at 9pm ET/ 6pm PT - so US audiences can enjoy the Marvel show on the evening it is released. Unfortunately it means that due to time zone differences, UK and European audiences have to wait until the next day.

Daredevil: Born Again episode 9 will be released at 2am GMT/ 3am CET. It means that if you live in Britain or Europe, you will have to spend the day dodging spoilers.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit . It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.