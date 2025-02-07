Where is Death in Paradise filmed? BBC locations and real life places featured explained
Death in Paradise is one of the most picturesque shows on the BBC. It features plenty of jaw-droppingly beautiful tropical locations.
It is set in the fictional island of Saint Marie, but you might be wondering if real places are used as stand-ins. Or if the whole show is filmed on a set.
The cast for the 2025 series of Death in Paradise has been confirmed. And the start time of the latest episode has also been revealed by the BBC.
Is Saint Marie a real place?
No, the island of Saint Marie is fictional. The island’s main town of Honoré gets its name from the Agatha Christie novel A Caribbean Mystery - which was set on St Honoré.
Other fictional islands have also featured in the show over the years including Saint Barnabas and Saint Auguste. However while Saint Marie may not be a real place, the show does actually film in the Caribbean.
Where is Death in Paradise filmed?
The BBC show is actually shot on location in the Caribbean. It is filmed on the island of Guadeloupe - which is actually an overseas territory of France, unlike the fictional Saint Marie which in the show is a British Overseas Territory.
Death in Paradise uses Guadeloupe as a stand-in for its fictional setting. The commune of Deshaies doubles as Honoré in the show - with the town scenes filmed in this location.
Can you visit the Death in Paradise set?
If you visit the island of Guadeloupe outside of filming season for the show - which OnTheLuce reports usually runs from May to October - you can actually visit the Honoré police station in Deshaies. It is set up as a small museum, when it isn’t being used for filming, but the entry fee is 15 Euros.
If you do visit you can see the Honoré Police sign as well as sit at the detective’s desk. And of course, buy some souvenirs. Just make sure you time your visit to a time when the show isn’t filming.
