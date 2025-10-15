Column: Laura Keene: Powerful new exhibition Dig Me a Grave at YSP

Working at Yorkshire Sculpture Park (YSP) as programme assistant in the Curatorial team, I’m involved in the development of the artistic programme, including exhibitions, residencies and projects. Most recently, Claye Bowler’s Dig Me a Grave, now open in The Chapel.

The exhibition features artworks that take inspiration from burial chambers, graves and traditional British folk songs. It’s a deeply thoughtful show that invites visitors to reflect on the themes of grief, healing and transformation, and to consider the ways we are connected through our shared humanity.

Claye draws from his own experience of transness, queerness and disability. His work captures a sense of depression that he lived through during years of ill health and waiting for gender-affirming care. Sculptures are made from plaster, latex, stone and metal, and some invite visitors to sit or lie within them. Claye has also produced a soundscape inspired by folk songs with themes of love and loss.

A new outdoor sculpture, Over My Dead Body, is also on display in the Bothy Garden near the YSP Centre. It continues the themes of The Chapel exhibition bringing them into the open landscape.

Claye Bowler, Dig me a Grave, 2025. Supported by the Jerwood New Work Fund, Arts Council England and the Henry Moore Foundation.

Claye has a long-standing relationship with YSP. He spent time here in 2024 as part of the Arts Right Truth Residency with the University of York and YSP, which gave him a chance to connect with the landscape and develop his art. Visitors might also remember his video work from our 2022 group show On Queer Ground. Seeing Claye’s work and process evolve over time has been incredibly rewarding.

I’ve been fortunate to work with some incredible people in my time at YSP so far. A real highlight for me is our annual Yorkshire Graduate Award residency. I love supporting early-career artists who are looking to develop their practice and gain exposure and recognition. To have this opportunity at Yorkshire Sculpture Park is a huge stepping stone for them.

As part of my role in the Curatorial team I also manage our digital guide on the Bloomberg Connects app, which visitors can use to discover more about our exhibitions and outdoor works in the Park.

I really encourage anyone visiting YSP this autumn to spend some time in The Chapel – to sit, listen, and reflect.

Claye Bowler, Over My Dead Body, 2025.

With free parking, free entry for 18’s and under, dog-friendly and accessible facilities, and cafés serving everything from ice cream to hot meals, YSP is the perfect place to spend an autumnal day. Claye Bowler: Dig Me A Grave until November 2, 2025. For full details on exhibitions and to book tickets, visit ysp.org.uk.