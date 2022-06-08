Wakefield’s Caffe Noor celebrates donating £28,000 on its first anniversary

With their ‘Coffee With A Conscience’ concept each month, the shop splits it’s profits 50/50 with one half donated to foundations that help vulnerable children in the community, and the other going toward opening a new shop, to help support children further afield.

In their very first year of business, Caffe Noor has donated a huge £28,000 to local foundations that support vulnerable children.

Mike Flett, trustee of the Ziya Foundation established by Caffe Noor said: “We’re so proud to be able to help tackle local poverty with this concept and the support that the people of Wakefield have shown us so far is incredible.

Caffe Noor at Trinity Walk is celebrating one full year of successful business and a total donation of £28,000 to the local community.

"We hope to see it continue for many years to come!”

Just one of the many projects that Caffe Noor supports is with Dickys Gym, which was the home to IBF World champion boxer, Josh Warrington.

With funding from Caffe Noor, Dickys Gym is able to offer a free place for under 17s to train between 4pm and 6pm every weekday, as well as two weekly training sessions free of

charge

On their mission to support vulnerable children, Mike said: “We had a clear vision for Caffe Noor from the very beginning. We knew we wanted to bring something different to Wakefield and we knew that we wanted to give back to the city that we call home.

Through the various projects that the profits from Caffe Noor have helped to support, we’ve been able to do that.”

But this is just the beginning for the coffee shop, whose business model commits 50% of their profits going towards the opening of a new store, as the next few months will see them embark upon this new challenge.