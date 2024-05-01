Karen Wright: Hasta la vista Spain thank you for having us

Karen's mum with her two daughters

Mum has spent lots of time in Benidorm over the years and was keen to revisit it. She chose the Hotel Don Pancho to be our base, which is arguably one of the best hotels in the resort. Every room has a sea view and it’s so close you could be in the sea within five minutes if you wanted to.

We quickly found our routine, meeting for breakfast at half past eight and then we spent the morning out and about before enjoying a few hours around the pool in the afternoon. My favourite part of the day was meeting up for cocktails before dinner and then relaxing watching the entertainment in the hotel lounge until bedtime.

We hopped on a bus a couple of times too, and went out of town. Firstly, we went to the El Cisne flea market which was fascinating and then we enjoyed a flamenco show in the adjoining restaurant before returning to the hotel for a swim. On Sunday we went on the bus along the coast to Altea and we were stunned by how beautiful it was, the sea was a gorgeous turquoise and my daughter Kit couldn’t resist a swim. We had a delicious tapas lunch before making our way back to Benidorm which was bathed in sunshine and in full swing, all the cafes, shops and bars were buzzing and full of life.