Proud Ainie: Brand new Irish pub to open on popular Wakefield street this weekend

By Kara McKune
Published 17th Apr 2025, 19:00 BST
A new Irish-inspired pub will open up on Westgate this weekend.

Proud Ainie will open its doors to the pubic at 5pm on Friday, April 18 and will sell a variety of drinks including special cocktails and Guinness.

Owned by Wakefield-based businessman Kevin Spencer, the pub will host live music, including various specialist Irish music acts, with opening night featuring a performance from singer, Andrew Lingard.

Owner Kevin was inspired to open an Irish pub following the success of similar venues across the country.

Proud Ainie will open on Westgate on Friday.Proud Ainie will open on Westgate on Friday.
He said: “We are very excited to be bringing Proud Ainie, our first Irish bar concept, to Wakefield and we are looking at other sites in the UK.

"A team of people spent weeks coming up with the concept and the name wanting to make it a unique Irish bar concept”

"We look forward to bringing a bit of Irish to Wakefield!”

