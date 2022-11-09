Big Weekender fun at Butlin's (photo: Paul Underhill)

Families looking to get away before the year’s end there’s an extra ten per cent off selected 2022 festive breaks when using code FESTIVE.

Breaks next year start from £49 (£12.25 per person based on a family of four). Amazing value includes accommodation, all live shows, headline acts, access to incredible pools, unlimited fairground rides and more.

IncREDible savings available on all 2023 breaks including Showtime breaks featuring Peppa Pig, PJ Masks and brand-new Butlin’s production shows Jukebox Musicals and Festivals Rock. There are brand-new Showtime Tots breaks, perfect for families with under 5s featuring headliners Justin Fletcher or Mister Maker. Savings are also available on 2023 school holiday breaks with headline acts including The Masked Singer Live and Stephen Mulhern.

Enjoying the Butlin's go-karts (photo: Butlin's)

To find out more visit https://www.butlins.com/offers/black-friday website.

Butlin’s Big Weekenders

Butlin’s Big Weekenders, exclusively for adults, has great savings on all 2023 breaks including an extra £20 off Weekenders between January and March using code EXTRA20.

2023 breaks start from £59pp and great savings are available on all Weekenders next year. There are over 20 different break types including the brand-new DJ Spoony Garage Weekender and popular decade weekends. These include 90s Reloaded featuring headline acts Peter Andre and B*Witched and Back to the 2000s with Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Blue, new headliners for next year.

Butlin's zip wire daredevuil fun (photo: Butlin's)

There’s so much included in the price on a Big Weekender including accommodation, access to all live music venues to see the headline acts, pool parties, silent discos and loads more.

To find out more visit https://www.bigweekends.com/black-friday website.