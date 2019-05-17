Cash injection to help estate’s job seekers

A cash boost has been given a community centre in Pontefract to help people find employment.

Nearly £10,000 has been donated by the Coalfields Regeneration Trust for St Mary’s Community Centre on the Chequerfield estate.

It will mean a popular job club, which supports those looking for work, will be able to continue.

The club has 10 computers providing internet access for job searching, drafting applications and CV writing five days a week, with one-to-one support and assistance also available, including help with Universal Credit applications. The centre also offers computer courses, a free cyber café and adult learning classes.

Julie Carritt from St Mary’s Chequerfield Community Project Ltd, said: “In order to secure employment, people need to be given the necessary means to apply for different positions.

“The job club is an invaluable service as it offers residents a significant advantage, which can be an extremely frustrating and stressful process.

“This funding will allow the job club to continue operating and we hope it will lead to a boost in employment figures, while also benefitting the general health and wellbeing of the wider Chequerfield community.”

Chairman of the Coalfield Regeneration Trust, Peter McNestry, said: “Unemployment within coalfield communities is still a major issue which needs to be addressed.

“Although there are vacancies, there are also many barriers that prevent people from connecting with these employers. Initiatives such as the job club tackle these head-on and make a lasting and positive difference to these people’s lives and to those around them.”