Hundreds of Wakefield homes without power after series of unplanned power cuts
Hundreds of homes in Wakefield have been left without power today after a series of unexpected power cuts.
By Leanne Clarke
Tuesday, 15th March 2022, 3:40 pm
Northern Powergrid confirmed it was aware of unplanned power cuts affecting the WF2, WF4, WF6, WF7, WF8 and WF9 postcode areas - affecting hundreds of homes.
It is estimated that power will be restored shortly.
A spokesperson for Northern Powergrid said it was first reported to them just after 2pm.
"The power cut affecting your property has been caused by an unexpected problem with the cables or equipment that serve your area.
"If you need to report an emergency, please call 105."
It also confirmed a power cut in the WF1 postcode area shortly before 9am today. It estimates power to be restored by 7pm