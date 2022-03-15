Hundreds of Wakefield homes without power after series of unplanned power cuts

Hundreds of homes in Wakefield have been left without power today after a series of unexpected power cuts.

Northern Powergrid confirmed it was aware of unplanned power cuts affecting the WF2, WF4, WF6, WF7, WF8 and WF9 postcode areas - affecting hundreds of homes.

It is estimated that power will be restored shortly.

A spokesperson for Northern Powergrid said it was first reported to them just after 2pm.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The power cut affecting your property has been caused by an unexpected problem with the cables or equipment that serve your area.

"If you need to report an emergency, please call 105."