Leeds Festival 2024: All travel information, car parking, drop-off and the roads to avoid

As music lovers across the country get ready to see the likes of Liam Gallagher and Fred Again at Leeds Festival this week, National Highways is urging them to allow plenty of time to get to the event.

Up to 90,000 people are expected to make their way to Bramham Park, and heavy congestion is expected on motorways and major roads in Yorkshire – especially at the beginning and the end of the event. In addition, roadworks in the area could potentially add to delays.

To avoid summertime sadness as they make their way to Leeds, fans of Lana Del Rey and Blink 182 as well as the many other acts are advised that All The Small Things such as planning ahead and checking their routes before setting off can really make a difference.

National Highways Operations Manager Dave Skupski said: “Leeds Festival has the second biggest impact on traffic on our network after the British Grand Prix. We’re expecting the roads to be extra busy, with it also being a Bank Holiday weekend.

“This year, we have the ongoing central barrier upgrade on the M1 between junctions 43 and 47 near Leeds, with the M1 in this section currently running in two lanes in both directions.

“Drivers should also be mindful of the A1 Wentbridge Viaduct improvements near Pontefract.

“Our message to anyone heading to the festival or using those key routes around Leeds over the weekend is to plan your journey, check traffic conditions before setting out and give yourself plenty of time. Don’t underestimate how busy the roads will be.

"Follow the signs, and don’t rely on your satnavs.

“If you’re not planning to attend, please make sure you allow extra time if you’re travelling around this area. If possible, avoid the expected peak festival arrival and departure times.”

Congestion is likely in these areas throughout the festival period and as people leave the site:

*Junction 43 of the A1M at Hook Moor, where the A1M and M1 merge. To help alleviate some of the congestion, hard shoulder running will be in place for festival traffic, which will be clearly signed.

*The A1M at junctions 44 (Bramham) and 45 (Grange Moor)

*The A64 westbound approach to A1M - the A64 westbound will be closed to through-traffic after the Bramham crossroads throughout the festival period.

*The A1M southbound is expected to be very slow on Monday between junctions 44 and 47, due to the number of people leaving the festival as well as bank holiday traffic.

Dave added: “We’ve been working closely with Festival Republic, West Yorkshire Police and Leeds City Council to plan our traffic management and keep disruption to a minimum.

“This year, there will be extra resource around the junction 44 roundabout for the period as people are leaving the festival.

"There will be additional traffic officers on duty, patrolling or parked up at strategic points to help manage traffic and keep drivers on the move.

"Electronic variable message signs will be used to advise motorway users in advance as well as during the event to direct traffic, warn of incidents and any congestion.

“Our control room operators will be closely monitoring motorway traffic using CCTV cameras.”

Arrivals

The M1 and the A1(M) around Leeds is expected to be especially busy on the Wednesday, August 21 with campers expected to arrive on this day. This section is also likely to see heavy traffic on the Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with day ticket people arriving on site.

Traffic is expected to be heavy between 8am and 4pm on Wednesday, 8am to 4pm on Thursday and 10am to 1pm each day on Friday to Sunday.

There will be no through route from junction 47 of the M1 to junction 44 of the A1(M) via Aberford Village, throughout the festival period.

Leaving the event

The busiest times as people leave are likely to be between 11pm on Sunday night and 2am on Bank Holiday Monday morning, and then from 8am to 2pm later that day.

The northbound exit slip road at Junction 45 of the A1(M) will be closed from 4am to 2pm on Monday to support traffic leaving the festival.

Drop off and pick up

All drop-off and pick-up traffic will be directed to A1(M) junction 44 and west on the A64.

Traffic will be permitted to use the hard shoulder in Aberford Dip to queue for junction 44.

The A64 will be closed eastbound from Red Bus Layby to junction 44.

The A64 westbound from the junction 44 roundabout will be festival access only for drop off and pick-up.