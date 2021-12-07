Northern Powergrid issues advice as Storm Barra hits the district
Storm Barra is set to bring strong winds and heavy rain to the region today, prompting Northern Powergrid to give advice on what to do should they find themselves without power.
They said: "Storm Barra may impact our region, potentially causing damage to our network.
"Our specialist engineers and customer service teams are prepared in readiness to support you and carry out repairs as necessary."
The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings running until midnight tonight.
Here are five key things you need to know:
Gusts of 45-50mph are expected widely, with wind speeds likely to hit 60-70mph in exposed coastal locations
The winds are expected to be accompanied by rainfall
Two to five centimetres of snow is anticipated to “accumulate widely” across the North of England, parts of southern Scotland and the Highlands. This could reach 20cm in some parts of Scotland
The Met Office said drivers in the areas set to be hit by snow should expect poor visibility as a strong south-easterly wind will lead to snow drifting in places.
The Environment Agency has issued three flood warnings for England’s south coast, as well as 35 flood alerts.
Northern Powergrid said: "To report a power cut or gain the latest information regarding your power cut visit our website www.northernpowergrid.com, alternatively their team are available to support on 105.