Northern Powergrid issues advice as Storm Barra hits the district

Northern Powergrid issue advice as Storm Barra hits the district

They said: "Storm Barra may impact our region, potentially causing damage to our network.

"Our specialist engineers and customer service teams are prepared in readiness to support you and carry out repairs as necessary."

The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings running until midnight tonight.

Here are five key things you need to know:

Gusts of 45-50mph are expected widely, with wind speeds likely to hit 60-70mph in exposed coastal locations

The winds are expected to be accompanied by rainfall

Two to five centimetres of snow is anticipated to “accumulate widely” across the North of England, parts of southern Scotland and the Highlands. This could reach 20cm in some parts of Scotland

The Met Office said drivers in the areas set to be hit by snow should expect poor visibility as a strong south-easterly wind will lead to snow drifting in places.

The Environment Agency has issued three flood warnings for England’s south coast, as well as 35 flood alerts.