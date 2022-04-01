Northern Powergrid supports customers through new energy saving app

The network operator has launched a new energy saving app, in partnership with the Energy Saving Trust. Packed with advice, guidance and top tips, it has been designed to help customers be energy efficient in every room of their house.

The app, which is free to download, provides independent advice so people can make informed decisions for their household.

To download the app from the Apple Store click here or from the Google Store click here.

Northern Powergrid is also running a digital advertising campaign to share a short animation with simple tips to help customers save money on their bills.

As part of its commitment to supporting customers, the network operator is contacting millions of customers via email to share information about the animation, energy saving app and its range of partnerships which offer support services to customers as part of its work to go above and beyond its network which powers people’s everyday lives.

They include access to:

* Free Citizen’s Advice energy advisors funded by Northern Powergrid

* A free guide to make savings on all utility bills produced by Infrastructure North – a partnership between Northern Powergrid, Northern Gas Networks, Northumbrian Water and Yorkshire Water, and

* Free, confidential and independent debt advice available through Northern Powergrid’s partnership with the government sponsored MoneyHelper which can direct people to a debt adviser by telephone or online via: Money Adviser Network

All the information is also being shared on Northern Powergrid’s ‘Force for good’ page on its website. Including how customers can join the company’s free Priority Services Membership which offers additional support and advice in everyday power cut situations to those who may be more vulnerable due to their medical or personal circumstances.

Michelle Cummings, Northern Powergrid’s Social Responsibility Manager, said: “While our network charges which appear on customers' bills from the chosen supplier remain unchanged at around £90 a year or 25p a day for the average domestic customer, we do understand that people are concerned about the increasing costs of the energy they buy from their supplier and the impact this could have on their households – particularly those who may already be more vulnerable.