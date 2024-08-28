Ossett CCTV receives a digital upgrade to creates clearer pictures

By Leanne Clarke
Published 28th Aug 2024, 10:01 BST
Work to upgrade Ossett town centre’s CCTV system has been carried out by Wakefield Council.

The council has invested in new digital technology that will create better quality images. The cameras are monitored 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The new system replaces an older analogue system.

Coun Maureen Cummings, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Communities and Poverty, said: “We’re really pleased that we have this new system up and running.

“It’s important that everyone feels safe and is able to enjoy spending time in the towns and city of our district.

“Having this network of cameras offers reassurance to residents, visitors and businesses as they act as a deterrent against crime. They can also help the police when gathering evidence against the minority of people who are involved in criminal activity.”

