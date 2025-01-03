Power cut? Northern Powergrid prepared for heavy snow and freezing temperatures

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for heavy snow and freezing temperatures across Yorkshire this weekend, which has the potential to impact the electricity network.

So, there is a possibility of disruption to power supplies and difficult travel and accessibility conditions across the region.

Northern Powergrid teams are ready to respond 24/7, as quickly as possible to keep the power on.

They have extra teams ready to go with 4x4s and specialist access vehicles so we can get peoples’ lights back on and carry out repairs if the network is damaged as a result of the wintery conditions.

They said they will keep customers updated via their website, social media channels and text messages, and customers can track our progress on our power cut map.

Whilst they are ready and prepared to respond for our customers, don’t forget to: • Save Northern Powergrid’s online power cut map and reporting service on your mobile devices – www.northernpowergrid.com/power-cuts • Have a charged mobile phone with important numbers, including 105 the free national power cut phone line, easily accessible. • Turn off electrical appliances at the socket (this is particularly important for heating or cooking appliances as your power could be restored at any time and potentially cause a safety hazard) • Keep one light switched on so you know when power is restored • Keep a battery or wind-up torch handy – they’re much safer than candles • Check on your elderly or sick neighbours and relatives • Ensure you have warm clothing and blankets handy and some food and drink in your home that does not require electricity to heat or prepare it • Only call 999 in the event of an emergency.

For Priority Services customers, they say they will ensure those affected receive the extra help they need and if there is a power cut.

They will contact you to let you know when your power is likely to be back on and find out if you need any additional support.

Their customer support vehicles and welfare partners are also prepped and ready to go out into local communities, where possible, to offer help on the ground to those who need it most.

If you know someone who might benefit from being a Priority Services member and extra advice and support in a power cut, encourage them to join online for free at www.northernpowergrid.com/care, email [email protected] or call 0800 169 2996.

If you don’t have online access, please call Northern Powergrid on 105.

If you spot any fallen trees on our power lines/poles or damaged cables due to the strong winds, stay well clear and call 105 immediately.