Snapper shortlisted in final of 'fiercely-contested' national competition

Steve Evans took up photography six years ago.

Local lensman Steve Evans has reached the final of the fiercely-contested Guild of Photographers Image of the Year Competition.

Each year the Guild runs an online monthly photographic competition, judged by internationally-respected judges, with awards given to the best entries.

During 2021, the competition has attracted over 13,000 entries from the most talented of photographers.

The little owl snap that caught the judges' attention.

Just 10 images from various genres have now been picked out for the top award, including Steve's snap of a little owl, which he took locally.

Steve, who is from Outwood, and works as a bakery manager for Warburtons on Normanton, first picked up his camera about six years ago.

The 58-year-old said: "I got into photography whilst attending a hospital appointment, whilst waiting I picked up a magazine and there was a picture of a Polar bear on the ice, and I just thought what an amazing photograph, and what an experience it must have been for the photographer.

"So I went out bought a camera. Photography then started as a hobby, it's grown since then and now is a passion.

Steve works as a bakery manager, but spends most of his free time with his camera in hand.

"I love photography and put a lot of effort into developing my skills.

"One way I do that is to enter the Guild’s competition. It drives forward photography standards month after month, so it helps me push myself.

"The images I see getting awards each month are inspirational, so knowing just how high those standards are, to have one of my images shortlisted for the overall final from the many 1000s submitted across whole year is really exciting. I couldn’t believe it when I found out.

"Prior to the photographing of this particular owl, I had an image in my mind that I thought would do well competition.

"The image i came away was even better than I had hoped for. It ticked all the boxes for both competition and personal satisfaction."

Guild director Lesley Thirsk said “One of the Guild’s aims is to drive standards and creativity amongst photographers.

"Our competition certainly does that, for the standard of the entries we see each month is quite staggering.

"To have an image recognised by the Guild in the monthly competition is difficult enough, so to have an image selected as being one of the best in a category for the end-of-year final is without doubt an incredible achievement, and shows just how talented photographer, Steve is.”