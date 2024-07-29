Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The award-winning boutique festival Underneath the Stars is preparing for its 10th – and final – festival.

Taking place at Cinderhill Farm, Barnsley, from Friday, August 2 to Sunday 4, this year is set to be a fitting celebration after organisers announced that this year’s festival will be their last for now.

Some of the biggest stars yet will be joining festival figurehead Kate Rusby, with spectacular live performances from a host of musical styles and comedy, plus celebrity interviews, fantastic family workshop activities, wonderful crafts, boutique caterers and great camping.

Unusually, Kate will perform on Friday rather than closing the festival on the Sunday.

She will also be sharing stories and reflections on the last 10 years of the festival in the ‘Special Audience’ event. Nick Ahad from Radio 4 will be interviewing her on stage.

Also headlining the festival is the hugely popular comedian, actor, musician and author Bill Bailey, known for his extensive TV television appearances and his many critically acclaimed stand-up tours. He was even crowned Strictly Come Dancing Champion 2020.

And expect hits galore from multi-platinum selling band The Feeling, creators of radio classics such as Never Be Lonely and Fill My Little World and known for their celebratory live shows.

There’s also performances from chart-topping singer-songwriter and lgbtq+ icon Lucy Spraggan, Platinum selling, twice BRIT Award nominated, writer of global hits, British singer-songwriter Rumer, legendary Irish folk music band Dervish, 6 Music favourite Hamish Hawk, the rousing and joyous Hope & Social, raucous music-comedy hybrid Oh My God! It’s The Church, and festival favourite Beans on Toast.

Regulars The Bar-Steward Sons of Val Doonican and Barnsley Youth Choir also join the exciting line-up.

For youngsters, there’s woodland crafts, the Panic Circus, arts and craft sessions, a treasure hunt, and storytelling. There’s also a wide variety of workshops for all ages, such as Tai Chi, yoga and drumming.

Tickets: Weekend: Adult £168, Concessions £157, Young’Un Weekend (7-17) £50, Nippers under 7 free. For camping and car parking charges, go to underneaththestarsfest.co.uk/tickets.