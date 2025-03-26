Plan for 150 homes at former hotel near Pontefract Racecourse withdrawn

A full planning application for 150 homes on the site of former hotel in Pontefract has been withdrawn

Outline planning permission had previously been granted for the homes at the old Parkside Hotel site, near Pontefract Racecourse.

But a full application for the homes that was submitted has since been withdrawn.

Wakefield Council has granted the outline planning permission for the land off Park Road, close to junction 32 of the M62.

The site in 2024

The homes in the plans were listed as “build to rent” and would have consisted of one, two, three and four-bed properties.

The site used to be occupied by the hotel until it closed in 2009.

The building was destroyed by a fire in 2012 and demolished.

A design and access statement provided on behalf of developer Harworth said: “New residents will benefit from links to public transport, footpath/cycle permeability with well defined public green spaces.

Parkside Hotel shortly before closing in 2009. Picture by Google

"These combined elements will ensure a pleasant, attractive and thriving environment to live.”

And a planning statement supplied on behalf of the developer said: “The layout of the dwellings has been well thought out, with appropriate mitigation where appropriate, so that the amenity of future residents will be acceptable.

"Therefore, the proposed development would not have significant or detrimental impacts upon the amenity of any surrounding properties or businesses by virtue of increased noise, vibration and/or odour, or future occupiers of the site.”

Only one objection to the application was received by Wakefield Council, however six people objected to the initial outline application that was approved in December.