Drivers across Wakefield warned about 'drinking a little and risking a lot' in new campaign

Motorists are being reminded of the dangers of drink driving through the “Drink a little, risk a lot.” campaign.

The campaign, launched by THINK! last year, highlights what’s at stake if motorists, specifically high-risk young men, drive over the limit – such as losing a licence, letting family and friends down and losing a job.

It also reinforces that beyond these consequences, drinking even a little before driving could risk killing or seriously injuring drivers, friends and pedestrians.

In West Yorkshire, 130 people were killed or seriously injured in 2023 in collisions involving drivers/riders under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Last summer also saw more than 600 arrests for drink and drug driving.

The campaign is being supported locally by West Yorkshire Vision Zero, a road safety aim by the Combined Authority in partnership with five local authorities, including Wakefield Council.

It looks to to reduce road death and serious injuries in the county to zero by 2040.

Alison Lowe OBE, Chair of the West Yorkshire Vision Zero Partnership and the region’s Deputy Mayor for Policing and Crime, said: “We want everyone to enjoy their summers but if you’re driving, please don’t do so under the influence.

“We don’t want anyone to experience the pain and devastation of losing a loved one in a crash and we are doing all we can to reduce these incidents to zero.

“However, everyone has a role in Vision Zero and by not driving while unfit, you help to keep everyone safe and free to enjoy many more summers.”

The maximum penalty for causing death by careless driving when under the influence of drink or drugs is 14 years in prison, with a minimum driving ban of two years.

Minister for the Future of Roads, Lilian Greenwood said: “The consequences of drinking before driving can be life-changing - from losing your licence to injuring or even killing yourself or someone else.

"Our THINK! campaign targets high-risk young male drivers, with the message that drink driving is never worth the risk. “We welcome the support of West Yorkshire Vision Zero on this vital issue.”

To find out more about the ‘Drink a little, risk a lot’ campaign, visit: https://www.think.gov.uk/campaign/drink-a-little-risk-a-lot/