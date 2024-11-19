Snow in Wakefield: 'Avoid unnecessary travel' warning from police as snow continues to fall across district
A yellow weather warning for snow and ice was issued by the Met Office yesterday, until 10am this morning (Tuesday).
Due to the icy conditions, the police have warned drivers, and those planning to take public transport, to plan their journey accordingly, and to avoid any unnecessary travel.
West Yorkshire Police said: “Snow and ice are affecting parts of West Yorkshire this morning.
“Please take extra care, allow more time for your journey, and ensure all snow and ice are cleared from your vehicle before setting off.
“Avoid unnecessary travel where possible.”
National Highways also shared a statement for those travelling on motorways.
They said: “The icy weather has arrived which means our gritters fitted with snow ploughs will be back on the road.
“Keep a sensible distance between you and the gritter, reduce your speed and adapt your driving when conditions are severe.”
