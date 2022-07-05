Pontefract Cricket League: Umaad Bashir is five alive as Newton Hill beat Horbury Bridge in clash of promotion chasers

A 44-run success despite only making 121 when they batted first lifted Hill up to fifth place in the table and within 12 points of Horbury Bridge.

Both teams have won seven and lost four now this season with bonus points dividing them in the table so a close contest could have been expected.

It looked like advantage Horbury when they bowled out their hosts for 121 with Sam Kent doing much of the damage in taking 6-44 and Arslan Shahid claiming 3-34.

Ben Brown hit a century in vain for Calder Grove in their latest Pontefract Cricket League match.

But Chris Colley‘s top scoring 22 and 18 by Oliver Smith proved more important contributions than they appeared as Bridge were dismissed for 77 in their reply, Umaad Bashir taking 5-11 and Colley and Qasim Hussain chipping in with two wickets each.

Third-placed Pledwick could not take advantage of Horbury Bridge’s slip as they also lost by 184 runs to Garforth.

They were all out for 95, with Steve Cockell (28) top scoring, in reply to Garforth’s big 279-9.

James Eastlake (4-68) was the most successful Pledwick bowler with Owen Leith taking 3-65.

Israr Ahmad’s unbeaten ton boosted the hopes of fourth-placed Crofton Phoenix seconds as he helped them to an 137-run win over Thurnscoe Institute.

Ahmad struck 19 fours and three sixes in his 111-ball 132no that dominated an innings of 253. Thurnscoe were all out for 116 in reply as Mohsin Raja (3-3) and Muhammad Akram (2-32) led the Crofton attack.

Notton stayed down in tenth after being bowled out for 97 to lose by 50 runs to Streethouse seconds.

Only Mike Pretorius (24) made much of an impact against bowling led by Michael Tucker (5-33) and James Cosgrove (4-47).

Streethouse made 147 after being put in as Sikander Khan hit 29, Cosgrove 28 and Johnathan Nickerson 21. Brett Russell claimed 4-40 for Notton with Jonathan Habe taking 3-32.

Division Two leaders Old Sharlston lost their first game of the season as they went down by 11 runs to Whitley Bridge.

They looked well placed at halfway with Bridge all out for 167 as Dale McMullan took 5-22 and Diljit Singh (38) and Nathaniel Aitchison (33) top scored.

But despite an unbeaten 44 from Michael Harwood and 24 by Dave Taylor, Sharlston fell behind the asking rate in their reply and ended short on 156-7.

Mathew Daniel, with 2-34 from 14 overs, did most to restrict them while Mathew Draper and Lewis Longstaff also took two wickets each.

A high scoring game saw Ben Brown hit a century in vain as Calder Grove lost by three wickets to Brodsworth Main.

Brown smashed five sixes and 18 fours in a superb knock of 114 off 80 balls and combined with James Davies for an 190-run third-wicket stand. Davies included 18 fours as he made 86 while Grove totalled 272-9.

However, Brodsworth chased down the runs to win with three wickets to spare despite Davies following up his batting effort with 4-64 and Jonathan Kirby taking 3-51.

Half centuries from Richard Carter (60) and Andrew Lund (53no) helped Knottingley Town to a 78-run win over Fenwick.

Knottingley were able to reach 225-7 from their 46 overs then bowled Fenwick out for 147 with Craig Larrington taking 5-60 and Karl Buxton 3-32.

Glasshoughton lifted themselves off the bottom of the Division Two table when they held their nerve to beat Rothwell by three runs.

Batting first, they made 193-8 as Alex Clemo led the way with a knock of 78 that included 10 fours and two sixes.

Rothwell kept in touch with the asking rate in their reply with all results possible as the game went into the final over.

It was Jake Medley who emerged as the hero as he bowled the over and took the last Rothwell wicket to fall, leaving them all out for 90. He finished with the impressive figures of 6-51 while Noor Sahaq took 3-50.

Oulton stretched their lead to 10 points at the top of Division One after an 108-run success against one-time leaders Streethouse.

A brilliant 132 from Edward Cole, which included eight sixes and nine fours, helped Oulton to amass 313. William Harrison also hit 58 while Callum Honeyman took 5-61.

Honeyman followed up with a battling 76no, but Streethouse were all out for 205, Ryan Healey (6-38) and Jack Andrews (3-52) doing the damage.

West Bretton fell five runs short in their run chase against second-placed Askern Welfare.

After bowling their opponents out for 154, with Jonny Winwood taking 4-38 and Anthony Scully 3-53, Bretton were then kept to 149-7.

A tight finish saw Nostell St Oswald squeezed out by one wicket against Kippax.

Defeat was tough on Adam Siddique (4-49) and Usman Bashir (3-33) who came so close to helping Nostell defend a 129 total.

Last batsmen Bashir Khalifa (14no) and Intekhab Ravat (6no) clinched victory for Kippax after Museji Bhoola (21) had top scored earlier in the innings.

Husain Wajid top scored for St Oswald with 34 while Shakil Khan claimed 3-24 for Kippax and Ravat 3-26.

Crofton Phoenix were bowled out for 101 as they lost by nine wickets to Frickley Colliery.

Yasir Mehmood (34no) top scored while Luke Malone, with 6-37, did most of the damage for Frickley, who coasted home in 16.1 overs with Nick Crooks hitting 44no and Lewis Binns 32.

Despite being bowled out for 98, Hemsworth MW managed to beat Darton by six runs.

Victory chances looked slim at the halfway point after the batsmen struggled with Jake Taberner (23) top scoring.

But Darton were all out for 92 as Jack Heritage (5-33) led the Hemsworth response.

Elliott Fletcher's unbeaten 86 could not prevent Hundhill Hall from losing their Division One game by seven wickets to Hooton Pagnell.

Hall totalled 177 as they lost their way a little after reaching 93-1 with Matthew Ramsden (25) lending Fletcher support and their opponents reached the target set with 13 overs to spare.

Allerton Bywater boosted their promotion chances in Division Four with a commanding 170-run win over Featherstone Town.

Danny McGuire's unbeaten 159 set them on the way to the win as he smashed six sixes and 17 fours.

With support from Naveed Khan (80) and Muhammad Arif (35no) Allerton Bywater were able to pile up a big 315-6 total.

David Hiorns (4-84) was Featherstone's best bowler, but they never looked likely to chase down the big target as they batted out their 46 overs for 145-7. Jason Picken top scored with 76no while Phil Wood 3-15.

Normanton St Johns slipped down to fifth after losing by 128 runs to leaders Frickley Colliery seconds.

Martyn Crooks top scored with 85, including five sixes and seven fours, and James Handley contributed 42 as Frickley reached 233-7 in their allotted overs.

Sharid Lahar took 3-69 for Normanton, who were all out for 105 in their reply with Lahar (28) top scoring and Zavier Elkin (6-53) doing most of the damage. Matthew Pinder also took 3-34.

Elliot Roberts ran through the Ferrybridge Power Station batting with 6-72 as Hemsworth MW seconds emerged winners of their Division Four contest by 56 runs.

With Billy Briggs also taking 3-7 Ferry were all out for 179 in reply to 235-8. Marc Lumb (46), Neal Patel (38) and Harvey Maw (36) top scored.

Hemsworth's innings had been built round a strong second wicket partnership between Andy Biddulph (98), who struck 13 fours and three sixes, and Lee Perks (80), who hit 10 boundaries. Jack Hart took 4-38 and Harvey Maw 3-78.

Denby Grange were bowled out for 137 to lose by 97 runs to West Bretton seconds.

Karl Matthews (4-62) and Adam Williamson (3-50) did most to restrict them while Joel Petts (22no) top scored.