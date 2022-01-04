Ossett United’s new management team of Jas Colliver and Mark Ward, with chairman James Rogers.

In their first match in the dugout United came out on top 1-0 after a hard fought West Yorkshire derby against Brighouse Town.

And the new bosses were given a fantastic welcome with the crowd of 739 being a record attendance for a 3pm kick-off.

“It was tremendous. Everything we asked for beforehand, the desire, the effort, the passion,” said Colliver.

“It wasn’t pretty and we didn’t get it down and play as much as we could have, but a 1-0 ugly win and a clean sheet gives you a real platform to build on.

“The mood’s been great. I think Killa (Ross Killock) and Wally (James Walshaw, caretaker managers) did a tremendous job picking them up and it was a critical time to get that right.

“They steadied the ship. The lads are clearly behind Wally and Killa and we’ve just added bits in and implemented what we want from this football club.

“There were over 700 fans in the ground, if you get that momentum and fanbase behind you and drive from the locals and the town let’s see how far we can go.

“I think it’s been really good first impressions from everybody connected with the club.

“It’s always a funny feeling when you get your first game in charge and you don’t know how it’s going to go, particularly with the month of fixtures we’ve got. We know we’ve got a real tough month so it was important to a great start.”

Ward was pleased to see the contribution of new players Charlie Wood – on loan from Bradford City – and Ify Ofoegbu – signed from Grantham Town – who have followed them into the club in recent weeks.

It was forward Ofoegbu who netted the only goal with a wonder strike to mark his home debut in spectacular style.

Ward said: “Charlie got the winner last week and Ify this week so they’ve definitely got the ability.

“We just want that cohesion now they are working together, working off Walshaw, working off Hassa in midfield and the full-backs. Getting them partnerships working better.

“The work ethic and what we’ve asked them to do they have done, the ability’s there, now it’s just time on the training field to make that better.”

Ward added: “The lads have bought in straight away to what we want at the training session, the warm-up and taking it and putting it out onto the grass.

“As long as they keep doing that the results will come.

“With the support and people behind them it’s like a 12th man.

“As the players were getting tired the crowd helped dig us out. You want that support.”