Wakefield Harriers youngsters retain YADAL crown

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Harriers were reigning champions and defended their crown with a series of strong team performances in four athletics meetings that started in May.

The Wakefield youngsters competed at Cleckheaton and Cleethorpes with the age groups involved being U13s, U15s and U17s, boys and girls.

League winners were determined by gaining as many points as possible in each of the four meetings.

Wakefield Harriers show off the trophy they won by finishing top of the Yorkshire and District Athletics League.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Harriers dominated the league this year, coming out on top in all four of the league meetings.

"It’s a great team spirit and it helps the kids compete as a team rather than against each other like normal competitions,” said team manager Samantha Slatter.

“All the kids received a medal and we got to keep the league shield, which will be engraved and kept in the trophy cabinet down at the athletics track at Thornes.

Wakefield Harriers show off the trophy they won by finishing top of the Yorkshire and District Athletics League.

“The kids all train very hard every Tuesday and Thursday, but they are asked to take part in events that they don’t normally do just to earn points for the team to enable us to win.”

Samantha explained how the athletes were able to celebrate their achievement: