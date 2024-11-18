Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​New Castleford Tigers head coach Danny McGuire is pleased with the way the first week of pre-season training has gone.

The Tigers players returned to​ the Mend-A-Hose Jungle last week to start work under the new boss, who has taken over from Craig Lingard, and were immediately put under their paces as the hard work began towards the 2025 Super League campaign.

"We’ve worked the players hard, as expected in pre-season but they’ve all been amazing to be honest,” said McGuire.

“I’ve been really impressed. They took on every challenge and stood up to every challenge.

Castleford Tigers head coach Danny McGuire has overseen his first week of pre-season training. Picture: John Victor

“We’ve really tried to push them to extremes. They’ve handled it really well.

"I’ve been impressed with the young boys that have come off the academy as well. I think they’ve handled themselves really well and the senior boys have stood up as well.

“It’s been a really pleasing week, it’s been a really good start.”

McGuire admitted he is enjoying life as a head coach so far.

He explained: “I’ve got to admit I’m enjoying being able to make decisions and leading. I felt like as a player that was my role anyway so I’m fairly comfortable telling people where they need to be and what they need to do.

"The players have been responsive and we’ve got a really good group of staff that are working hard to give the players everything possible to make sure pre-season goes really well.

"The club’s doing some amazing things off the field as well to help the players and we’re in a really good position to attack this pre-season and give ourselves the best short to be in the best position to start.”

McGuire is not making big predictions on where he thinks Cas can finish in next year’s Super League, but is keen for the team to improve their defence in particular.

He added: “The results and where we finish up will take care of itself. I just want to produce and be part of a team that represents the badge well and is committed and will fight and do everything possible to get the win.

"We’re going to be challenging and we’re going to be fighting every last second of each and every game.

"I like my players to express themselves and play with freedom, but that’s got to be built on hard work and effort and a bit more appreciation of defence.

"I think at times last season we were a bit too easy to be scored against. So our pre-season so far has been based on defensive elements of the game.

"Brett Delaney has come in and is going to be heading up that – and he’s done a fantastic job already.

"He’s going to bring a lot to the team, he’s a no-nonsense coach and in my opinion he’s the best defensive coach in the competition – you only have to look at the results at Hull KR to what Brett’s brought there.”