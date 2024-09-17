Sandal RUFC brought back down to earth at Driffield after winning start to new season

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​After their winning start to the new season Sandal RUFC came back down to earth with a 38-26 defeat at Driffield.

The side’s defence never came near to that the players had produced a week earlier in their first Regional One North East game – so much so that by half-time Sandal were trailing by an almost unassailable score of 31-0, writes Howard Newton.

During the first half Driffield had the majority of the possession and used it to some effect by battering the visitors’ line throughout.

From the kick-off Driffield took up a field position in the Sandal half and were soon awarded two penalties. The first was not converted, but the second saw a scrum chosen from which the hosts crossed for an unconverted try to take the lead after eight minutes.

Will Henshall was a try scorer for Sandal at Driffield.

Four minutes later Sandal lost Danny Groves to a yellow card and they went down to 13 men soon after with Tom Hodson sin-binned.

During this time Driffield took advantage of a depleted defence to score their second try, which was converted to extend their lead to 12-0.

Another converted try followed and try as they might Sandal found it difficult to make any headway into the opposition half, the result of which produced another Driffield converted try after 32 minutes to increase their lead to 26-0.

In the final minute of the half the hosts added to Sandal’s misery with a fifth try.

Sandal were much improved for the second half, but had given themselves too much to do.

They put their first points on the board eight minutes in when from a line-out Callum Barden was on hand to receive a final pass and charged over. Hodson readily converted.

Sandal continued to attack and came close again when judged to have been held up. But they were not to be denied for long as Ben Reynolds dived over in the corner for an unconverted try.

Driffield went down to 14 three minutes later and from the resulting penalty Sandal set up an attacking move from which Will Henshall scored wide out. With Hodson adding the extras the deficit was down to 12 points.

The visitors kept going and from a visitors’ scrum and within his own half Jake Adams scythed through the Driffield defence to score a superb solo try, which Hodson converted to make it 31-26 with eight minutes remaining.

Unfortunately, two minutes later Sandal hit the self-destruct button and allowed the home side to run in a converted try when their defence failed miserably to stop them from crossing for their sixth try.

As a result the score moved to 38-26, which remained until full-time and effectively removed any chance of Sandal securing a losing bonus point and the outside chance of victory.

This was a disappointing result for the visitors when before the game their spirits were high following the previous week’s victory.

Sandal take on Heath at home this Saturday.