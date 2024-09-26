Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Moana, Elsa and many more take to the ice once again for Disney’s 100 year celebration 🧊

Disney on Ice is set to return to the United Kingdom in 2025, celebrating 100 years of the “House of Mouse.”

The event is set to bring some of the most beloved Disney princesses and characters from the beloved company.

With tickets about to go on general sale before the weekend, where can you get tickets from and how much will they cost you?

It’s a celebration that has been 100 years in the making, and with Disney reaching a century in the business, the “House of Mouse” returns to the UK for a new edition of “Disney on Ice.”

We’ve been promised to expect appearances from Mickey and Minnie, while modern Disney princesses such as Moana, Merida, Mulan join up with the characters from Encanto, Frozen and many more for one of the company’s most popular and beloved touring events.

The mammoth touring production is set to take place across the months of February and March 2025, with only five locations scheduled so far, and with Christmas on the way, it could be an ideal gift for younger Disney fans - or Disney Adults, we can’t forget you either.

But how much is a ticket set to cost you to see “Disney on Ice” in 2025, and where is the 100 year celebratory tour taking place?

Where is “Disney on Ice” touring in the United Kingdom in 2025?

Mickey, Minnie and a cast of other Disney legends take to the ice in the UK in 2025, with a celebration of 100 years of the "House of Mouse." | Disney

“Disney on Ice presents 100 Years of Wonder” is set to take place at the following venues on the following dates:

Where can I get tickets to see “Disney on Ice” in 2025?

General ticket sales are set to take place on September 27 2024 from 9am through Ticketmaster in the United Kingdom.

How much are tickets to see “Disney on Ice” in 2025?

With presale tickets for those who have a Ticketmaster account currently underway, we can take a look at the ticket prices for those holding out until general ticket sales.

Ticket prices range from £36 to £41 per person for the less-than-prime seats that are on offer at Leeds First Direct Arena, for example, while the better seats on offer are set to cost Disney fans around the £46 mark (excluding booking fees.)

However, those who have children aged 2 or younger can attend for free if they sit on a parent’s lap. All children 2 and older must purchase a ticket.

Will you be going to celebrate 100 years of the “House of Mouse” next year, and are you surprised for better or worse how much tickets are set to cost should you go? Let us know by leaving a comment in the comments section below.