Temporary traffic lights to be in place in Allerton Bywater as gas works take place

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Motorists are being warned of traffic delays in Allerton Bywater as six weeks of gas works take place.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Gas Networks (NGN) will be replacing ageing metal pipework with new, more durable plastic pipes in the area.

During the latest phase of the work, which is expected to last around six weeks, some traffic management measures will be put in place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From Monday, February 3, there will be temporary traffic lights on Brigshaw Lane, starting close to the railway line before moving towards Preston Lane and finishing at the junction of Brigshaw Drive.

From Monday there will be temporary traffic lights on Brigshaw Lane, starting close to the railway line before moving towards Preston Lane and finishing at the junction of Brigshaw Drive.

Chris Reed, Central Operations Manager for Northern Gas Networks, said: “We would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused during these essential works.

"However, it’s vital we complete them in order to continue to maintain a safe and reliable gas supply to the residents of Allerton Bywater.”

For further information about the work please contact NGN’s Customer Care Team on 0800 040 7766 or email: [email protected].

Anyone that smells gas or suspects carbon monoxide should call the National Gas Emergency Service immediately on 0800 111 999. This line is in operation 24-hours a day, seven days a week.