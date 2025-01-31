Temporary traffic lights to be in place in Allerton Bywater as gas works take place
Northern Gas Networks (NGN) will be replacing ageing metal pipework with new, more durable plastic pipes in the area.
During the latest phase of the work, which is expected to last around six weeks, some traffic management measures will be put in place.
From Monday, February 3, there will be temporary traffic lights on Brigshaw Lane, starting close to the railway line before moving towards Preston Lane and finishing at the junction of Brigshaw Drive.
Chris Reed, Central Operations Manager for Northern Gas Networks, said: “We would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused during these essential works.
"However, it’s vital we complete them in order to continue to maintain a safe and reliable gas supply to the residents of Allerton Bywater.”
For further information about the work please contact NGN’s Customer Care Team on 0800 040 7766 or email: [email protected].
Anyone that smells gas or suspects carbon monoxide should call the National Gas Emergency Service immediately on 0800 111 999. This line is in operation 24-hours a day, seven days a week.
