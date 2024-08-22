Three-way temporary traffic lights to be in place in Pontefract as gas works take place

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Motorists in Pontefract will see temporary traffic lights next week as essential gas works take place.

Northern Gas Networks (NGN) is carrying out essential work to ensure the continued safe and reliable supply of gas to customers in Pontefract.

The ageing metal pipework is now being replaced by new, more durable plastic pipes, to ensure a safe and reliable supply of gas to customers now while getting the network ready to transport alternative greener fuels in the future.

The project is due to start on Tuesday, August 27 and is expected to take around two weeks to complete.

From Tuesday there will be three-way temporary traffic lights on Wakefield Road, at the junction of Railway Terrace.

It has been planned in collaboration with Wakefield Council.

So that engineers can carry out the work safely and efficiently, and to protect the members of the public, some traffic management measures will be put in place.

These will be in place for the full duration of the project.

Craig Skinner, Central Operations Manager for Northern Gas Networks, said: “We would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused during these essential works. However, it is vital we complete them in order to continue to maintain a safe and reliable gas supply to the residents of Pontefract."

For further information about the work please contact NGN’s Customer Care Team on 0800 040 7766 or email: [email protected].

Anyone that smells gas or suspects carbon monoxide should call the National Gas Emergency Service immediately on 0800 111 999. This line is in operation 24-hours a day, seven days a week.