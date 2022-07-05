Traffic measures in place as Northern Gas carry out essential upgrade in Castleford

From Monday, August 15 there will be multi-way temporary traffic lights on Leeds Road. These will start at the junction of Lisbeen Avenue and travel along Leeds Road to finish to the junction of Ashton Road.

The ageing metal pipework is now being replaced by new, more durable plastic pipes, to ensure a safe and reliable supply of gas to customers now while getting the network ready to transport alternative greener fuels in the future.

The work will start on Monday, July 11 and is expected to take approximately nine weeks to complete. It has been planned in collaboration with Wakefield Council.

So that engineers can carry out the work safely and efficiently, and to protect the members of the public, some traffic management measures will be put in place.

It's expected that these will be in place for approximately four weeks, and advance warning signs will be put in place.

Steve Pigott, Business Operations Lead for Northern Gas Networks, said: “We would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused during these essential works.

“However, it is vital we complete them in order to continue to maintain a safe and reliable gas supply to the residents of Castleford.

“We know we’ve been carrying out work in the area very recently and our team will be working as safely and quickly as we can to complete this project and minimise disruption as much as possible.”

For further information about the work please contact NGN’s Customer Care Team on 0800 040 7766 or email: [email protected]